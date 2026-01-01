CES 2026 showcases Korea’s AI, robotics technologies

South Korea’s leading companies will begin their official business calendars for the year at CES 2026, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 6 to 9 local time. Products and technologies unveiled at CES 2026 are widely regarded as key indicators of competitiveness in core industries such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and mobility, while also serving as benchmarks for corporate business strategies in the year ahead.● Samsung, LG debut new leaders on global stageCES 2026 is drawing heightened attention as the global debut stage for the chief executives of Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, the two dominant players in South Korea’s home appliance industry.Roh Tae-moon, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics and head of its DX Division, is set to deliver the keynote address at the “First Look” event on Jan. 4, two days ahead of the opening of CES 2026. Roh formally dropped the “acting” designation following the company’s executive reshuffle last December. Ryu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics, who was also appointed in the LG Group’s executive reshuffle last December, will likewise take the stage as keynote speaker at the “LG World Premiere” event on Jan. 5.Both Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will unveil new micro RGB TV products, an emerging next-generation premium television technology, at CES 2026. Samsung Electronics plans to introduce its 130-inch micro RGB TV for the first time, while LG Electronics will present a new model branded as the “LG microRGB evo.” The launches underscore both companies’ determination to regain momentum in the liquid crystal display TV market, where leadership has increasingly shifted to Chinese manufacturers, by capitalizing on advanced technological capabilities. Micro RGB TVs improve color reproduction and brightness by independently controlling red, green and blue light sources, rather than relying on the white LED backlight used in conventional LCD TVs.Competition in gaming monitors is also intensifying. Samsung Electronics will unveil a new Odyssey gaming monitor that supports 6K ultra-high-definition resolution, marking the first such product in the gaming monitor segment. LG Electronics will counter with the “LG UltraGear evo,” a next-generation 5K gaming monitor equipped with artificial intelligence-based solutions.● Fierce competition in robots as next growth engineRobotics is also set to emerge as a key battleground for South Korean companies. Hyundai Motor Group has chosen “Partnership for Humanity’s Progress: AI Robotics, From Labs to Life” as its exhibition theme and plans to unveil a blueprint for an artificial intelligence robotics ecosystem it views as a future growth engine.At its media day on Jan. 5, the group will present its roadmap for robot commercialization, including a live demonstration of Atlas, a next-generation humanoid robot developed by Boston Dynamics. Atlas is an electrically powered model rather than a hydraulic one, allowing for quieter operation and more precise, humanlike movements compared with its predecessor.LG Electronics will unveil its home robot, the “LG CLOi.” The product is based on the premise that helping customers reduce the time and effort required for household chores demands not only advanced home appliances but also a new form factor capable of directly performing tasks. Equipped with two arms and five-fingered hands, CLOi can execute delicate, humanlike movements, enabling it to carry out household work in living environments designed around the human body. The robot uses artificial intelligence to independently recognize and learn from its surroundings.Power technology, widely regarded as a core resource in the artificial intelligence era, is also drawing attention. Korea Electric Power Corp. will participate in CES for the first time this year and operate a standalone exhibition booth. The company plans to showcase technologies spanning the entire power value chain, from generation and transmission to distribution and consumption.이민아 기자 omg@donga.com