Korean college exam maintains standard scoring approach

“We excluded questions that favor students who learn problem-solving techniques through private tutoring and repetitive practice.”Kim Chang-won, chair of the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test committee and a professor of Korean language education at Gyeongin National University of Education, made the remark on Nov. 13 at a briefing on the CSAT’s question-setting direction at the Government Complex Sejong. He said the exam was designed so that even content covered in the public education curriculum alone can ensure differentiation among students. While he did not directly mention the ongoing policy of excluding “killer questions,” or extremely difficult items first introduced in the 2024 CSAT, the approach appears to have been maintained this year.In this year’s CSAT, the so-called “social studies run” phenomenon reached its peak, with natural sciences students choosing social studies subjects to aim for higher scores. Among examinees in the test’s exploration section, 77.3 percent, or 411,259 students, selected at least one social studies subject, marking the highest proportion since the integrated CSAT format was introduced in 2022. Kim noted that the “social studies run” reflects how advantages and disadvantages of elective subjects appear across different areas. He added, “Based on last year’s CSAT approach and the results of the June and September mock exams this year, we set questions to minimize advantages and disadvantages among elective subjects.”The 2024 CSAT was considered a “difficult exam,” while last year’s test was generally viewed as moderate, despite a surge in repeat test-takers seeking medical school admission, which reached a 21-year high. Kim said, “This year, we followed last year’s CSAT approach to ensure that differences in standard scores are not substantial, and the English section, which is graded on an absolute scale, was also appropriately designed.”Last year, the highest standard scores were 139 in Korean and 140 in mathematics. Standard scores convert raw scores based on subject difficulty, and the maximum score increases as a test becomes more difficult. Generally, a Korean or math standard score in the mid-140s indicates a difficult exam, while a score in the low to mid-130s indicates an easier exam.김민지기자 minji@donga.com