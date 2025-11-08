Korea faces scrutiny after drunk-driving death of tourist



Early last year, Japan’s terrestrial broadcaster TBS aired the drama "Eye Love You," a romance between a Korean man working part-time in Japan and a Japanese office worker. The series aired at 10 p.m., a prime-time slot, and gained considerable popularity in Japan.



The 58-year-old Japanese woman who died Nov. 2 after being struck by a drunk driver in Seoul was reportedly a fan of the drama. She had traveled to South Korea with her daughter for a three-day visit, and on their first night, she was hit at the Dongdaemun Station intersection. She had been on her way to Naksan Park, which appears in the final scene of the 10-episode series. A person who identified themselves on X, formerly Twitter, as a relative of the victim wrote, “My mother had long said she wanted to visit Naksan Park, where 'Eye Love You' was filmed.”



Like many romantic dramas, "Eye Love You" ends happily, with the main characters confirming their love at Naksan Park. For the Japanese woman in her 50s who had traveled to South Korea to see the park, however, the journey ended in tragedy.



Unlike a drama that ends with a final scene, real life goes on, making the loss even more painful. The victim’s daughter suffered injuries to her knees and forehead and was hospitalized in South Korea, while other relatives rushed from Japan after hearing the news. In a foreign country, the grieving family had little time to mourn. The cost of transporting the body back to Japan alone reached 15 million won. After this became public, the driver reportedly offered to cover the expense. He had drunk three bottles of soju before speeding through Seoul in a Tesla, causing the fatal crash.



It is hard not to wonder how things might have been different if the South Korean government had taken a more active role. If the government had covered the repatriation costs instead of leaving them to the driver, the bereaved family’s grief and resentment toward South Korea might have been eased, even slightly.



The case may also affect South Korea’s national image. Some in Japan have begun viewing it as more than an issue of individual wrongdoing. Japanese media outlets, including Asahi TV, have already criticized South Korea’s punishments for fatal drunk driving as too lenient.



The South Korean government did take some action. Police said they disclosed that the family was struggling with repatriation costs in an effort to assist them and provided accommodations for relatives who traveled from Japan. However, there was no legal basis to cover the funeral expenses. A police official explained, “Foreigners who fall victim to crimes in Korea can receive compensation through the national crime victim relief system, but it does not apply to negligent offenses such as traffic accidents.”



It is regrettable that there are precedents in which the Korean government covered funeral expenses for foreign nationals. After the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, the government provided up to 15 million won for funeral costs and 20 million won in living assistance to bereaved families of foreign victims. Could a similar option have been available in this case?



Foreign visitor arrivals to Korea reached 16.37 million last year, a roughly 48 percent increase from the previous year. Tourist numbers are expected to rise further this year. The tragedy involving the 58-year-old Japanese woman must never be repeated.

