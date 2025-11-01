BMW chooses Samsung SDI for solid-state battery development

Samsung SDI has partnered with Germany’s BMW and U.S. battery materials company Solid Power to develop all-solid-state batteries, often called the “dream battery.”The company said Oct. 31 that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the two firms to jointly carry out a technology validation project to adapt the batteries for automotive use. Under the agreement, Samsung SDI will produce battery cells using Solid Power’s solid electrolytes to enhance energy density and safety. BMW will use the cells to develop modules and packs for real-world testing. The three companies aim to equip BMW’s next-generation test vehicles with the batteries to verify on-road performance.All-solid-state batteries use solid electrolytes instead of the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. They provide greater safety and higher energy density, making them lighter and extending driving range compared with lithium-ion batteries of the same capacity.Samsung SDI said the three-way partnership combines core expertise in batteries, automotive technology, and materials. The company added that BMW’s selection of Samsung SDI reflects a long-standing collaboration. Since BMW chose Samsung SDI as an electric-vehicle battery supplier in 2009, the two companies have maintained a close working relationship.박현익 beepark@donga.com