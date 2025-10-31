Naraemaru hosts historic Trump-Xi summit at airport

Attention has focused on the military facility Naraemaru at Gimhae International Airport in Busan’s Gangseo District, where the U.S.-China summit was held on Oct. 30.According to the Korea Airports Corporation, Naraemaru, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in the morning, is a VIP reception facility of the Air Force’s 5th Air Mobility Wing at Gimhae Airport.Built at a cost of 2 billion won ahead of the 2005 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Busan, the facility’s name combines “Narae,” meaning wing, and “Maru,” meaning rest area. It serves as a temporary residence for VIPs arriving by aircraft. The single-story building, featuring a gabled roof inspired by traditional Korean hanok architecture, spans about 700 square meters (212 pyeong) and houses reception rooms, immigration and quarantine offices, staff waiting areas, and communication rooms.Surrounded by the Air Force base and runways, the facility is difficult for outsiders to access and allows direct entry from the runway, ensuring security and efficient movement. A Korea Airports Corporation official said it is suitable for meetings because guests can move directly without passing through the main terminal. Naraemaru also served as a VIP reception venue during the 2005 APEC summit and the 2019 Korea-ASEAN special summit.After 20 years, the exterior had aged and the facilities were outdated, raising concerns about the building’s suitability for official use. Earlier this year, it underwent remodeling, with interior and exterior materials replaced and security systems upgraded.Foreign media showed keen interest in the summit venue. The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post noted that although Chinese leaders have attended major meetings at U.S. Air Force facilities, holding a summit inside a military base was unprecedented.부산=김화영기자 run@donga.com