Historic sites, art exhibitions showcase Korea at APEC

From the colorful illumination of Cheomseongdae to Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond, Gyeongju is showcasing its cultural heritage through exhibitions and art displays.Ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Gyeongju is hosting cultural events that reinterpret the millennium-long history of the Silla Kingdom. Exhibitions, performances, and media art provide visiting leaders and delegations from 21 member economies a glimpse of Korean culture.Cheomseongdae, an astronomical observatory built during Queen Seondeok's reign and a symbol of early Korean astronomy, is illuminated with colorful displays each night. The Cultural Heritage Administration has begun projecting media art videos, including "Time of the Stars" and "The Golden Kingdom," on its exterior walls.Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond, famed for their night views, are also prepared to welcome visitors. A CHA official said the site, once a royal villa for Silla princes and a venue for state feasts, aligns well with APEC's significance.Scenic lighting on Wolji Pond and surrounding pavilions highlights the historic charm. On the 66-meter Woljeonggyo Bridge, restored in 2018, a hanbok fashion show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. North Gyeongsang Province has invested 15 billion won to enhance nightscapes around the Bomun Tourist Complex, where APEC leaders are staying.The National Gyeongju Cultural Heritage Research Institute will hold a "Construction Experiment Briefing for Juksaem Tomb No. 44" from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. Since last year, the institute has been reconstructing the tomb, believed to belong to a Silla princess. Visitors can view the partially reconstructed double-layered coffin and surrounding stones while listening to explanations from curators who took part in the original excavation.Performing arts offerings are varied. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, the National Jeongdong Theater troupe will present Dansim at Munmu Hall in Gyeongju Expo Park's Cultural Center. Based on the classic folktale Simcheong, the production reinterprets the heroine's inner world through LED projections. Since Oct. 23, the Traditional Performing Arts Promotion Foundation has presented Seorabeol Pungnyu across Gyeongju. More than 700 performers from 31 groups showcase the spirit of Silla's Hwarang warriors through music and dance.In contemporary art, the Wooyang Museum of Art, next to the Hilton in the Bomun Tourist Complex, is featuring "Nam June Paik: Humanity in the Circuits." Twelve of the museum's works are on display for the first time in decades. The exhibition examines how emerging media, including television, shaped daily life in the late 20th century and reflects APEC 2025's theme of "Connected, Innovative, Prosperous."At the Gyeongju Solgeo Museum of Art, the Silla Hanhyang exhibition showcases modern reinterpretations of Silla culture, while Place C hosts the APEC-affiliated Fantastic Ordinary exhibition. Opened on Oct. 28, Fantastic Ordinary features 34 works by 10 Korean artists, including Kim Soo-ja and Ha Chong-hyun.