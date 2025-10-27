Trump calls North Korea nuclear power, open to meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 called North Korea “a kind of nuclear power” and said he would meet Kim Jong Un if the North Korean leader reached out. Ahead of his two-day visit to South Korea beginning Oct. 29, Trump appeared to partially acknowledge Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities while signaling openness to a surprise meeting. Analysts said Trump’s remark could be a conciliatory signal toward Kim, though some warned it might indicate a shift from pursuing denuclearization to managing or freezing North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.During his flight to Asia, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One he would meet Kim “if he reaches out” and said he has a good relationship with the North Korean leader.Asked about North Korea’s demand for recognition as a nuclear power, Trump said, “They’re a kind of nuclear power. I know how many nuclear weapons they have.” He has made similar comments since taking office, but the timing ahead of his Seoul visit was seen as significant. Observers said the comment could signal both a possible surprise meeting and a shift toward managing North Korea’s nuclear program rather than dismantling it.The South Korean government said the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged. A Foreign Ministry official said Trump’s remarks likely acknowledged North Korea’s advanced nuclear capabilities and reaffirmed that Seoul and Washington remain closely aligned in their shared goal of denuclearization.North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Oct. 24 that Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, known for her experience in U.S. affairs, will visit Russia and Belarus. Her absence during Trump’s visit is seen as reducing the likelihood of a U.S.-North Korea summit. Some analysts said it could be Pyongyang’s indirect rejection of Trump’s offer, while others suggested it may aim to boost its negotiating leverage. A senior U.S. administration official told reporters Oct. 24 that no meeting with Kim was scheduled but added, “Plans could change.”Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com