USFK chief outlines key conditions for OPCON transition

Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, said on Dec. 12 that the Lee Jae-myung administration’s goal of completing the wartime operational control transition by 2030 should not move forward by watering down or overlooking conditions simply to meet a timeline.Speaking at an online seminar co-hosted by the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation and the Korea Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, Brunson said, “President Lee is seeking to complete the OPCON transfer during his term, and we understand the target date by which the required conditions must be fulfilled.” He also cautioned that it must be recognized that “we may not be able to reach that objective.”"As time passes, circumstances and conditions change, so we must confirm whether the conditions established in the past remain valid,” Gen. Brunson said noting that “these conditions are directly tied to our readiness posture.” His remarks highlighted the need to meet all requirements for the OPCON transition even as South Korea and the United States speed up consultations to complete the transfer during the Lee administration. The comments were also interpreted as a note of caution amid continued calls within the South Korean government, including from Unification Minister Jeong Dong-young, to adjust combined military exercises.South Korea and the United States are expected to complete the Full Operational Capability verification next year, marking the second stage of the three-step assessment required for the OPCON transfer. The government then plans to proceed to the final Full Mission Capability verification and aims to satisfy all conditions for the transition by 2030.Brunson also dismissed speculation about a potential reduction in U.S. troop levels in South Korea. He noted that U.S. Forces Korea is legally obligated to maintain at least 28,500 personnel and said the force sustains full combat readiness based on that authorized level.이윤태기자 oldsport@donga.com