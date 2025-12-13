Regional tensions push nations to tighten military conscription

As geopolitical instability intensifies, countries across the Middle East and Asia are reinforcing their conscription systems. Israel, which has been at war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas since October 2023 and has also faced major armed clashes with Iran over the past two years, has extended mandatory military service for men from 32 months to 36 months. Israel had shortened the term from 36 months to 32 months in 1995, but reinstated the longer requirement as the conflict continued. Women are required to serve 24 months.Israel is also working to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredi, who have long been exempt from service. The exemption was originally granted because the community was regarded as preserving Israel’s religion and culture after being nearly eradicated during the Holocaust in World War II. The Haredi make up about 14 percent of Israel’s Jewish population, or roughly 1.3 million people, and about 66,000 currently remain exempt from military duty.The Haredi community has strongly opposed the government’s plan, staging protests against compulsory service. In response, the Israeli parliament is drafting legislation that would lower penalties for draft evasion and broaden exemption criteria.Taiwan and the Philippines have also tightened their conscription systems as China expands its military presence in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Taiwan, which announced in 2018 that it would abolish conscription, effectively reinstated mandatory service last year.Taiwan had originally intended to replace conscription with four months of military training and shift to an all-volunteer force. But as Chinese military encirclement drills intensified and recruitment for the volunteer force fell short, the government extended mandatory service from four months to one year. Taiwan has also strengthened its training programs and is reportedly considering mandatory military service for women.The Taiwanese government has strengthened its defensive posture under President Lai Ching-te, who took office last year and is known for his pro-U.S. and anti-China stance. In a speech on Nov. 26, Lai said Beijing was accelerating preparations for a possible invasion of Taiwan with the aim of achieving armed unification by 2027. He emphasized that Taiwan must expand its defense capabilities in response. The government has proposed increasing next year’s defense budget to 949.5 billion New Taiwan dollars, which exceeds 3 percent of its gross domestic product, and plans to raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2030.The Philippines, which operates an all-volunteer military, is considering mandatory military education for high school and university students as physical confrontations with China at sea occur more frequently. The Philippine government said last year that it would invest 35 billion dollars over the next decade to strengthen maritime and air defense capabilities and outlined plans to enhance overall military capacity.Cambodia, which has faced armed clashes along its border with Thailand, has also decided to fully enforce conscription beginning next year. Prime Minister Hun Manet said during a visit to the border region in July that the situation created an opportunity to assess the military and set goals for reform. His comments signaled the government’s decision to adopt a conscription system. Although Cambodia’s parliament passed a conscription law in 2006 requiring citizens ages 18 to 30 to serve 18 months, it has never been put into effect. The government has now extended the service period from 18 months to 24 months. Women will not be drafted and may enlist only on a voluntary basis.안규영기자 kyu0@donga.com