Travis Scott delivers high-energy show to 48,000 fans

"South Korea is beautiful and amazing," shouted hip-hop star Travis Scott, 34, drawing an even louder roar from the crowd. His first Korean concert, "CIRCUS MAXIMUS," held Oct. 25 at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium, showcased Scott's signature raw, high-energy performance.Scott is a rapper, producer, and fashion designer with global influence. He has crafted a distinctive sound by blending psychedelic rock with hip-hop and is known as a protégé of Kanye West. The tour promotes his fourth studio album, "UTOPIA," released in 2023, which drew about 1.7 million fans across 76 sold-out shows in North America and beyond.The performance gained momentum from the start. Beginning with "HYAENA" on a stage decorated with massive rock structures, Scott followed with "THANK GOD" and "MODERN JAM," prompting the roughly 48,000-strong audience to jump and scream along. He arrived 30 minutes late, but the atmosphere was already near its peak.Although it was his first Korean performance, Scott's connection with the audience was evident. During "BACKR00MS," "TYPE SHIT," and "Nightcrawler," he invited four fans on stage to rap with him. Despite the chilly weather, he ran across the stage in a sleeveless outfit, heightening the crowd's energy.Before performing "MAMACITA," Scott made a wide circular motion with his arms, prompting a mosh pit among fans in the standing area. This reflected his signature performance style, where gestures ignite collective energy. The emotional melodies and beat shifts in "MY EYES," along with the confessional tones of "I KNOW?," conveyed nuanced layers of feeling.The performance peaked with his signature track "FE!N." Scott paused mid-chorus six times, creating tension and release. He followed with "SICKO MODE," "ANTIDOTE," and "GOOSEBUMPS," sustaining high energy through the finale.At the end, he draped himself in a South Korean flag and shook hands with front-row fans. "Seoul, I love you. I will come back," he said, as cheers continued well after the show ended.