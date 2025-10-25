APEC summit in Gyeongju puts Korea at center

Leaders from South Korea, the United States, China and Japan will hold a series of summit meetings surrounding the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. As great-power rivalry intensifies in Asia and protectionism grows amid U.S.-led tariffs, a high-stakes diplomatic contest is set to unfold that could reshape global security and trade.With both the U.S. and Chinese presidents confirmed for state visits to South Korea, President Lee Jae-myung’s administration faces a critical test amid prolonged Korea-U.S. tariff talks and increasing coordination between North Korea, China and the United States.White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Oct. 24 that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet South Korean President Lee on Oct. 29, then deliver a keynote at the APEC CEO luncheon. Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 30 before returning to Washington that night. Before arriving in Korea, he will visit Malaysia on Oct. 26 for the ASEAN summit and Japan on Oct. 27 to meet newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Oct. 28.China’s Foreign Ministry announced that at President Lee’s invitation, Xi will visit Gyeongju from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 to attend the APEC summit and make a state visit to South Korea.National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Oct. 24 that President Lee will meet Xi in a Korea-China summit on Nov. 1. It will mark the first time both U.S. and Chinese presidents visit South Korea as state guests.Wi said the reciprocal visits between South Korea and the United States were completed in record time and called Xi’s trip, the first by a Chinese leader in 11 years, a step toward rebuilding bilateral ties. President Lee is also coordinating a summit with Prime Minister Takaichi on Oct. 30.The APEC summit will test the Lee administration’s diplomatic skills as Seoul prepares for bilateral meetings, U.S.-China trade talks, and a possible surprise meeting between Washington and Pyongyang. In an interview published Oct. 24 by Singapore’s Straits Times, President Lee said South Korea will strengthen its alliance with the United States as a “future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership” while maintaining friendly ties with China. He added that South Korea aims to act as a bridge to ease tensions in Northeast Asia and promote shared prosperity.Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com