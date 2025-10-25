Toronto’s playoff surge driven by animal spirits



Economist John Maynard Keynes described decision-making influenced by instinct and emotion, beyond rational calculation, as “animal spirits.”



This year’s Major League Baseball postseason provided a striking example, with fans widely sharing the viral video titled “Mad Max” on social media.



The moment took place in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between Toronto and Seattle. Veteran Toronto pitcher Max Scherzer, 41, was on the mound with a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning, two outs, and a runner on first. When manager John Schneider, 45, visited the mound, Scherzer shouted profanities and demanded he leave. Schneider responded by telling him to keep pitching and then walked away.



Scherzer struck out the next batter to end the inning. In the sixth, he retired two more batters, including American League home run leader Cal Raleigh of Seattle, before leaving the mound. Toronto won 8-2, and Scherzer, who allowed two runs over five and two-thirds innings, earned the victory.



After the game, Schneider said he trusted Scherzer’s experience and considered their season-long partnership when deciding. He added that Scherzer’s outburst reflected readiness and confidence rather than impulsive anger.



Baseball is fundamentally a game of probabilities. Yet in the postseason, events often defy regular-season data. Unpredictable players can determine series outcomes, and terms managers use, such as “momentum” and “energy,” reflect forces beyond logic.



Toronto, after losing the first two games, evened the series at 2-2 and ultimately won 4-3, reaching the World Series for the first time in 32 years. Yet Keynes emphasized that animal spirits are effective only when grounded in reason. Excessive expectations can create bubbles, and their collapse can trigger panic.



The same applies in postseason baseball. Managers must balance reason and instinct. Those who succeed claim the championship, but excessive greed or fear can impair judgment. This tension is central to the drama of October baseball.

