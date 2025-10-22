Lawmakers post National Assembly audits as viral clips



Rep. Seo Young-kyo of the Democratic Party said blocking the meeting would violate the National Assembly’s advancement law. Rep. Song Seok-jun of the People Power Party said he hoped no illegal actions would occur.



The exchange occurred Oct. 15 as the lawmakers moved to inspect the Supreme Court during a National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee audit. The pair have a history of clashing, often shouting nicknames at each other and telling one another to “shut the mouth.”



A lighter moment followed as Seo smiled and told Song, “Don’t spit, let’s just go to the meeting.” Behind the committee stage, their interactions were less confrontational. Seo posted the clip on her YouTube channel, “Seo Young-kyo TV,” under the title “Violation of the National Assembly Advancement Law,” which has surpassed 100,000 views.



On the day of the Supreme Court audit, Seo uploaded 16 shorts, including one titled “Holding Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae Accountable.” Other Democratic lawmakers also posted clips. Rep. Jeon Hyun-hee uploaded six, while Committee Chairwoman Chu Mi-ae posted three, including “Judicial Perspective from Former Judge Chu Mi-ae.”



All three are potential candidates in next year’s local elections. Seo declared her Seoul mayoral bid on Oct. 11, Jeon is considering a run, and Chu is viewed as a leading contender for Gyeonggi governor.



Observers likened the surge of shorts during the audit to a “Jekyll and Hyde performance.” On Oct. 13, Democratic Rep. Kim Byung-joo clashed with People Power members over the Defense Ministry’s use of the term “overcoming internal rebellion.” The encounter was later posted as a short on Kim’s YouTube channel.



The following day, a lawmaker said Kim approached him outside the meeting, shook hands, and apologized, explaining his actions were due to party duties. “He acted very differently when cameras were off,” the lawmaker said. Kim later added a clip at the end of the short, asking viewers for comments.



Concerns are rising in political circles over the overuse of shorts targeting hardcore supporters. On Oct. 17, Democratic Deputy Floor Leader Moon Jin-seok said posting videos of the Supreme Court audit may have been inappropriate. Earlier, Rep. Choi Min-hee also warned about the risks of YouTube shorts during a party dispute.



On Oct. 14, during the Justice Ministry audit, Seo shouted at the People Power Party over calls made on martial law day. Chu told her to stop, noting no cameras were present. Observers say statements made solely for cameras are better left unsaid. Citizens should remember politicians for calm, incisive questioning, not for shouting or rallying supporters.

