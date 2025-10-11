North Korea holds parade, showcases new weapons

North Korea staged a large military parade in the afternoon of Oct. 10 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party. Kim Jong Un stood on the reviewing stand at Kim Il Sung Square alongside Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. He reviewed a procession of the country’s latest weapons aimed at South Korea, the United States, and Japan. In a speech the previous day, Kim stressed anti-U.S. solidarity and said his country’s international prestige was “growing day by day,” signaling his intent to remain aligned with Beijing and Moscow despite a U.S. offer of talks.KCNA reported on Oct. 10 that Kim spoke on Oct. 9 at Pyongyang’s May Day Stadium during the anniversary ceremony. He said the nation’s international prestige was “growing stronger by the day” and described North Korea as a “firm bulwark” alongside China and Russia. He added that no nation had faced simultaneous defense and construction under such constant pressure, interference, and threats of invasion, and that Pyongyang was responding to hostile states’ political and military pressure with hard-line measures. Although he did not name the United States or South Korea, his remarks were seen as a pledge to resist U.S. pressure by deepening ties with Beijing and Moscow.Kim lauded the party’s 80-year record as “without error” and vowed to build the “finest socialist paradise.” He said continued struggle in the coming years could dramatically transform people’s lives and pledged to make the country richer and more beautiful. He also asserted the party had made no policy mistakes in its history.The ceremony was attended by Li, Medvedev, and To Lam, general secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party. Li sat to Kim’s right, To Lam to his left, and Medvedev to To Lam’s left. Analysts said the seating underscored Pyongyang’s effort to showcase diplomatic ties with China, Russia, and Vietnam.Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com