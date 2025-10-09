Cho Yong-pil makes triumphant TV return

“Dying on stage is my dream. How happy would I be to die while singing?”On Oct. 6, KBS 2TV aired a Chuseok special featuring legendary singer Cho Yong-pil, 75, drawing wide attention throughout the holiday weekend. The program, "Cho Yong-pil: This Moment Forever," highlighted the veteran performer’s enduring vocal power and deep commitment to music, touching viewers across generations.The broadcast featured footage from Cho’s Sept. 6 concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, attended by about 18,000 fans. Over two and a half hours, he performed 28 songs, including Gochu Jamjari, Leopard of Kilimanjaro, and Bounce, accompanied by his band "The Great Birth," with whom he has performed for more than 30 years. Guitarist Choi Hee-sun, 64, and bassist Lee Tae-yoon, 61, were also praised for their seasoned performances.Cho said he held the concert because opportunities to meet fans might be limited and he wanted to perform while his voice remained strong. He credited his vocal consistency to regular practice.“You have to strengthen your voice because it ages if you do not sing,” he said. “I practice intensely before going on stage. Music is all I know in my life.”Cho said he was gratified that the Chuseok broadcast allowed families to enjoy the performance together. According to Nielsen Korea, the program averaged a 15.7 percent nationwide rating, ranking first among that day’s broadcasts.This was Cho’s first televised concert in 28 years, since 1997’s "Big Show." Fellow artists praised his performance. Lee Seung-chul called Cho’s songs “a genre of their own,” Shin Seung-hoon said the concert inspired confidence in him, director Park Chan-wook called Cho “my hero,” and singer IU described him as “the only artist loved across all generations.”Reflecting on his career, Cho said he could perform for so long thanks to his fans. He added that he plans to continue singing, taking breaks when necessary, and hopes the concert’s memories endure with the audience.김태언기자 beborn@donga.com