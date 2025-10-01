U.S. House retains troop levels in South Korea in NDAA

The recently passed U.S. House version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) maintains a recommendation to keep U.S. troop levels in South Korea. The NDAA is a key law that sets the Department of Defense budget and outlines U.S. defense strategy. After both the House and Senate pass their versions, a single compromise bill is produced.On September 29, Congress confirmed that the House included a provision in the fiscal year 2026 NDAA (October 2025 to September 2026) to maintain approximately 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea, the current level. This mirrors the 2025 NDAA. The recommendation comes amid U.S. media reports that the second Trump administration had considered reducing troop numbers.The bill also highlights congressional support for strengthening U.S. alliances and reaffirms the commitment to extended deterrence in South Korea under the South Korea-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty. It underscores the importance of maintaining a robust defense posture and enhancing cooperation based on mutual defense principles.Language maintaining troop levels in South Korea was first introduced in the 2019 NDAA during the first Trump administration. At that time, the law barred using the defense budget to reduce forces below 28,500 during fiscal years 2019 to 2021. Budget-related restrictions were removed beginning with the 2022 fiscal year.Some analysts say Congress may impose stricter limits on reducing U.S. troops in next year’s NDAA. In July, the Senate Armed Services Committee included a clause barring any cuts to forces on the Korean Peninsula or changes to wartime operational control until the Secretary of Defense certifies to Congress that the moves serve national interests. However, the bill’s Senate passage has been delayed amid other political issues, including the recent threat of a federal government shutdown.이지윤기자 asap@donga.com