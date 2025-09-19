Lee outlines three-stage denuclearization, calls for sanctions relief

President Lee Jae-myung said North Korea would keep producing nuclear bombs if current pressure continues. In an interview with Time magazine published Sept. 18, Lee questioned whether Pyongyang would halt its nuclear program simply because it was told to stop. The interview was conducted Sept. 3 at the presidential office in Yongsan to mark his 100th day in office.Lee outlined a three-step denuclearization roadmap — suspension, reduction and dismantlement — and proposed sanctions relief as an incentive. “As a short-term goal, we must halt North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs,” he said. “We can provide partial rewards for suspension, then move toward disarmament, and ultimately pursue complete denuclearization.”He stressed that even a halt in nuclear activities should be met with compensatory measures such as easing sanctions. It was the first time since taking office that Lee had stated a clear position in favor of sanctions relief. Addressing criticism that arms control talks could effectively acknowledge North Korea’s nuclear status, he said he believed a “middle ground” existed between acceptance and elimination.Citing the 1994 U.S.-North Korea Agreed Framework, which involved dismantling nuclear facilities in exchange for light-water reactors, Lee said he had proposed negotiations for “partial sanctions relief or lifting.” He also said, “Former U.S. President Donald Trump would share my position.”On broader diplomacy, Lee said South Korea could no longer rely on the traditional formula of U.S. security and Chinese economic dependence. Instead, he argued, South Korea should serve as a bridge between competing superpowers to prevent worsening ties. His remarks come as speculation grows that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit Korea next month during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, raising the prospect of U.S.-China summit diplomacy.“Our values of democracy and a market economy are based on the U.S. alliance,” Lee said. “But we cannot sever ties with China because of our geographic proximity, historical relations, economic links and human exchanges.”He added, “We will align with the United States in supply chains and in the emerging global order, but we must manage relations with China so they do not descend into hostility. Otherwise, South Korea risks standing on the front line of confrontation between the two blocs.”Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com