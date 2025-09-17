Seoul reviews $25 billion U.S. arms purchases

As tariff negotiations between South Korea and the United States remain stalled, the South Korean government, currently in talks with Washington over a security package, is reportedly reviewing a list of U.S. weapons purchases valued at $25 billion through 2030. Officials said the government believes the purchase is feasible when both ongoing and new U.S. weapons acquisition programs are considered.“Negotiations on the security package are progressing well,” a senior government official said. “We agreed to purchase weapons along with increasing defense spending. In return, progress has been made in expanding enrichment and reprocessing rights.” The official noted that the security package talks, conducted separately from the tariff negotiations, have reached broad consensus on key issues.The United States has called for increased defense spending and additional U.S. weapons purchases as part of allied modernization efforts. In response, the two countries have discussed gradually raising South Korea’s defense budget to about 3.5 percent of gross domestic product and purchasing roughly $25 billion worth of U.S. weapons.The government is now reviewing whether the $25 billion in U.S. weapons discussed in the consultations is feasible, sources said. The review reflects Seoul’s own need to strengthen its defense capabilities to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.The proposed U.S. weapons list reportedly includes the purchase of 20 F-35A stealth fighters; upgrades to F-35A, KF-16 and F-15K aircraft; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets such as maritime patrol planes and airborne early warning and control aircraft; long-range ship-launched surface-to-air missiles; sea-based ballistic missile interceptors; and upgrades to Patriot (PAC-3) systems.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com