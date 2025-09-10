Factory Halted after U.S. Immigration Raids Detain Workers

The deserted building and rows of abandoned cars in the parking lot gave no hint that this site belonged to a major factory project by global corporations. At 8 a.m. on Monday, when the area would normally be bustling with employees, there was not a single moving vehicle around the plant.There were no corporate security guards at the factory gate to check employee badges. Large trash bins toppled across the grounds suggested the confusion that followed the large-scale immigration raid conducted by U.S. authorities on Sept. 4.On Sept. 8 local time, this reporter visited the construction site of the Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution joint battery plant, known as HL-GA, in Ellabell, Georgia. It was the first Monday since U.S. immigration authorities carried out a raid there on Sept. 4 to detain undocumented workers.Dozens of cars were left abandoned across the plant’s parking lots. Several minivans that employees who lived in dormitories used to carpool in were also spotted. Half-finished cups of coffee and water bottles were visible inside many of the vehicles. But most of the vehicles were rentals; with neither drivers nor keys present, their ownership could not be confirmed and they could not be returned. The large plant, once a symbol of major Korean investment in the United States and a testament to Korea-U.S. economic cooperation, had come to a complete halt.As talks continue between Seoul and Washington over the release and repatriation of about 300 Korean workers being held in U.S. detention centers, President Lee Jae-myung presided over a Cabinet meeting on Sept. 9. “I know many of you were greatly shocked by this sudden incident, and I offer my deepest sympathy,” Lee said. “As president, with ultimate responsibility for the safety of our citizens, I feel a heavy sense of responsibility.” He also stressed that he hopes such unjust interference with the activities of Koreans and Korean companies, which are vital to the shared development of both countries, never happens again.Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Yong-beom told a forum hosted by the Korea Broadcasting Journalists Club that the government is doing its utmost to complete final administrative procedures so that every worker can return voluntarily rather than be deported. He added that Seoul expressed concern and regret in the strongest diplomatic terms and that the minister of trade, industry and energy lodged a strong protest.Meanwhile, according to the domestic airline industry, Korean Air planned to dispatch a 368-seat Boeing 747-8i passenger jet from Incheon International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia. If the government meets its goal of completing administrative procedures for voluntary departures by Sept. 10, the plane is expected to depart Atlanta late on Sept. 10 carrying the repatriated workers back to Korea.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com