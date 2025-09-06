475 arrested in U.S. raid at Hyundai-LG site

The U.S. government on Sept. 4 local time carried out an immigration raid at the construction site of Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution’s joint battery factory (HL-GA) in Georgia, detaining more than 475 people on suspicion of immigration violations. More than half of those arrested were reported to be South Koreans. The unusual, large-scale operation targeting Korean companies in Georgia, a state seen as a symbol of the South Korea-U.S. manufacturing alliance, has raised concerns that it could disrupt bilateral economic cooperation.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on X that it had conducted a large-scale enforcement action at the Hyundai Megasite battery plant in Bryan County, Georgia, taking into custody as many as 475 undocumented immigrants.The raid involved not only the ATF but also U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service. According to diplomatic sources, more than 250 of those detained were South Koreans, including Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution employees on temporary assignment from Korea and workers from Korean partner companies engaged in equipment installation. DHS spokeswoman Lindsay Williams said, “Those who exploit labor and violate federal law will be held accountable.”The sudden crackdown brought construction at the HL-GA factory to a complete halt. Observers said the project’s planned start of operations next year is likely to be delayed. Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution set up a 50-50 joint venture in 2023 and invested $7.59 billion (about 10.5 trillion won) to build the plant.박현익 beepark@donga.com