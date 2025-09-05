Kim Ha-seong Hits Game-Winning Homer for Atlanta

Kim Ha-seong delivered a go-ahead three-run home run in his second game after being traded to the Atlanta Braves.On Sept. 4, Kim started at shortstop and batted seventh in a Major League Baseball road game against the Chicago Cubs, going 1-for-4. His only hit of the game came at a crucial moment, turning a 0-1 deficit into a 3-1 lead. With two outs and runners on first and third in the top of the seventh inning, Kim connected on a first-pitch fastball from Cubs reliever Drew Pomeranz, sending the ball over the left-field wall. Atlanta went on to win 5-1, crediting Kim with the decisive homer. It was his first home run in 24 days, following an Aug. 11 road game with the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners.The home run also marked the first of the season by an Atlanta shortstop. None of the five players who had appeared at shortstop for the team in 139 games this season had managed to hit a home run.The Braves, who did not play on Sept. 5, are set to begin a nine-game homestand at Truist Park on Sept. 6. Kim has shown strong performance at the stadium, posting a 1.014 OPS (on-base plus slugging) over 13 games played there.Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning of a road game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 4 with his team trailing 0-3. He flew out to center field, and the Dodgers ultimately fell 0-3.조영우 jero@donga.com