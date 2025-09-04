KBO Alumni Trio Make MLB Appearances Same Day

A trio of former Kiwoom Heroes players appeared on the Major League Baseball (MLB) field on the same day for the first time in 43 days. Kim Ha-seong (30, Atlanta Heroes) marked his debut with multiple hits, while Lee Jung-hoo (27, San Francisco Giants) reached base three times, including two hits. Kim Hye-seong (26, Los Angeles Dodgers) returned to the big leagues as a pinch runner for the first time in 36 days.On Sept. 3, Kim Ha-seong started as the sixth batter and shortstop in Atlanta’s road game against the Chicago Cubs, going 2-for-4 at the plate. In the top of the seventh inning, with Atlanta trailing 3-4, he singled to right field off reliever Drew Pomeranz (37). In his final at-bat in the top of the ninth, he recorded an infield hit against closer Daniel Palencia (25). It was Kim’s first multi-hit game since Aug. 18, a span of 16 days, raising his season batting average to .227. Atlanta ultimately lost to the Cubs 3-4.Kim Ha-seong had appeared in 24 games for the Tampa Bay Rays, posting a .214 average with two home runs and five RBIs before being claimed off waivers by Atlanta. On the day of his Braves debut at Wrigley Field, another former Kiwoom (then Nexen) player was present: left-handed pitcher Nickoski (52), who played for Nexen in 2010, recording a 2-6 record with a 6.68 ERA, served as a TV analyst for the Atlanta-area broadcast. Nickoski, who also played for SK (now SSG) and Doosan before joining Nexen, praised Atlanta’s acquisition of Kim Ha-seong, saying, “There aren’t many standout shortstop options in the upcoming free-agent market, so Atlanta deserves credit for bringing Kim on board.”조영우 기자 jero@donga.com