JD Solution “Hearing-Assistive Speaker ‘Haru'nJe’ Aims to Restore the Joy of Listening for People with Hearing Loss."

Young-ho Je, CEO of JD Solution introduces the Haru'nJe soundbar / source= JD Solution

The JD Solution ‘Haru'nJe’ soundbar / source=JD Solution

The United Nations (UN) defines a ‘super-aged society’ as one where over 20% of the population is 65 or older. Many developed nations, including 31 in Europe and four in Asia like Japan and South Korea, have already crossed this demographic threshold. In these societies, age-related hearing and vision loss are escalating into major social issues, creating significant medical and economic burdens and deepening social inequality.While the tech industry has devised solutions to mitigate visual impairments—such as large screens and user-friendly interfaces—options for hearing loss have largely been limited to hearing aids. Stepping into this gap, Korean audio technology firm JD Solution (CEO Young-ho Je) is gaining attention with the debut of its ‘Haru'nJe ELiSSE SWN-D01K’, a soundbar engineered specifically for the elderly and individuals with hearing loss.JD Solution's core expertise is "directional audio," a technology that delivers sound clearly to a specific area or over long distances. The company has already applied this technology to products like ultra-directional speakers that guide pedestrians safely in tunnels and at crosswalks, as well as Portable Emergency Speaker (PES) systems that broadcast clear warnings at disaster sites or in open fields. Their proprietary portfolio also includes sound tag technology, which embeds information into sound.The Haru'nJe is a soundbar designed to be used with TVs and other content playback devices. JD Solution has integrated a proprietary hearing assistance algorithm into the product. This algorithm, co-developed by a diverse team of linguists, acoustic engineers, hearing aid manufacturers, and ENT specialists, works by enhancing consonant sounds while keeping vowel sounds natural. JD Solution pairs this software with a curved horn and a unique acoustic structure to deliver crisp, clear audio to users.With this soundbar, individuals with hearing loss can hear audio clearly without needing hearing aids or other assistive devices. The hearing assistance feature can also be adjusted to three levels—low, medium, and high—to suit the audio content or the user's preference. JD Solution emphasizes that the Haru'nJe is highly beneficial not only for seniors but also for wounded veterans and patients with hearing disorders. Because it helps users hear clearly without unnecessarily cranking up the volume, it is also ideal for protecting the hearing of infants and young people and for resolving issues with loud TV noise.With dimensions of 600 x 90 x 140mm and a weight of 2.4kg, the Haru'nJe can be used like any conventional soundbar. It supports a variety of inputs, including optical digital, HDMI Type-A (19-pin), 3.5mm stereo, and wireless Bluetooth. JD Solution plans to distribute the Haru'nJe to senior welfare centers, veterans' organizations, and lecture venues such as churches."We plan to introduce the Haru'nJe hearing-assistive speaker to the world at IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) in Berlin this September," a company official announced. "Leveraging our unique audio technology, we aim to bring the joy of listening to the elderly and those with hearing impairments across the globe."By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)