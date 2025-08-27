Special inspector appointment stalled amid special counsel expansion



The Democratic Party plans to soon pass a revision to the special counsel law that would expand the scope and personnel of the “three major special counsels” and extend their activity period. The move was justified by former President Yoon Seok-yeol and his wife’s refusal to cooperate with investigations and the emergence of new allegations, but analysts say it reflects a strategy to maintain control of the political agenda through the “eradication of insurrection” narrative ahead of next year’s local elections.



The Democratic Party had initially planned to pass the bill in a plenary session on Aug. 27 and moved quickly, but internal disagreements over the bill’s content and the legislative schedule led to its postponement until next month.



Questions remain about whether extending a temporary special counsel through legislation aligns with the system’s original intent and why newly raised allegations cannot be handled by existing investigative agencies. Just three days after the special counsel law was enacted in June, the Democratic Party and the Justice Reform Party recommended candidates, and the three major special counsels were appointed. From passing the law to recommendations, appointments, and now legislative revisions, the process has moved at lightning speed.



Later, President Lee stated at a press conference marking one month in office on July 3 that he had “ordered the appointment of a special inspector.” Nearly two months have passed, yet there has been no progress in appointing the special inspector. While the president said he requested recommendations from the National Assembly, a senior lawmaker in the ruling party said, “Nothing is currently underway.”



Since the government took office, the ruling party has focused on forming new leadership and accelerating the passage of bills such as the revised Commercial Act and the “Broadcasting Three Acts,” likely pushing the special inspector appointment down the list of priorities. Even with the president’s directive, recommending a special inspector may feel like a futile task for the ruling party.



Past administrations have shown similarly lukewarm responses to appointing a special inspector. The position was created under the Special Inspector Act in 2014, but after former special inspector Lee Seok-soo clashed with former presidential chief of staff Woo Byung-woo and resigned in 2016, the system has effectively remained dormant for nine years.

