BTS comeback album tops Spotify countdown chart

BTS’ upcoming album, marking the group’s return after nearly four years, has surpassed 4 million pre-saves on the global music streaming platform Spotify.According to the group’s agency BigHit Music on Saturday, BTS’ fifth full-length album “Arirang,” scheduled for release at 1 p.m. on March 20, exceeded 1 million pre-saves within two days of the campaign’s launch and has since passed the 4 million mark. BigHit Music said attention is now focused on how high the figure may climb during the remaining two weeks before the album’s release.“Arirang” also topped Spotify’s “Countdown Chart Global” on March 4, maintaining the No. 1 position for seven consecutive weeks. The chart tracks pre-save activity for albums and singles ahead of their official release.BTS will hold “BTS Comeback Live: ARIRANG” at 8 p.m. on March 21 at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, a day after the album’s release. A previously released trailer heightened anticipation by featuring the cheers of BTS’ fan club, ARMY, echoing through past concert venues, along with scenes of the seven members standing against the backdrop of Gyeongbok Palace.Meanwhile, Blackpink is also enjoying strong global popularity with its third mini album “Deadline,” released after a hiatus of three years and five months. “Deadline” topped the iTunes album charts in 38 regions worldwide. The music video for the title track “Go” quickly reached No. 1 on YouTube’s worldwide trending chart and ranked among the platform’s most-viewed videos within 24 hours of its release.The album has also made a solid start on the United Kingdom’s Official Charts. According to the Official Charts released Friday local time, “Deadline” debuted at No. 11 on the Official Albums Top 100. The single “Go” also entered the Official Singles Top 100 at No. 44.U.S. music magazine Rolling Stone praised the release, saying Blackpink has returned at the height of its powers. The publication said the album highlights the distinct individuality each of the four members has developed while still showcasing the group’s signature presence.Billboard described “Go” as the album’s standout track and said the song best represents the group.