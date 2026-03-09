Iran attacks continue despite president’s halt pledge

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday local time in a televised address that Iran would halt attacks on neighboring Gulf states unless they launched strikes against the country. The statement appeared aimed at easing anger among Gulf nations whose oil and natural gas infrastructure has suffered significant damage from Iranian missile and drone attacks during the war between the United States, Israel and Iran that began Feb. 28.Pezeshkian said the interim leadership council formed after the death of Iran’s supreme leader had decided to suspend attacks on neighboring countries as long as they did not target Iran. He also offered a personal apology to neighboring states that had been struck by Iranian attacks.However, only hours after the president’s announcement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps continued strikes on Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Gulf states responded sharply, saying they are considering retaliatory measures against Iran. Analysts say the developments point to widening divisions within Iran’s leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with Pezeshkian’s comparatively moderate camp clashing with hard-line elements within the Revolutionary Guard.Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said Iranian strikes caused damage in the capital Manama, including a residential building that caught fire. Missiles and drones launched from Iran also flew toward Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Reuters reported that an Asian driver was killed after debris from an intercepted missile or drone fell onto a vehicle. Iranian missile and drone attacks were also reported in Qatar and Kuwait.The Revolutionary Guard said it had launched missiles at the U.S. military base in Juffair, Bahrain, in retaliation for an attack on a desalination plant inside Iran. Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Iran’s judiciary chief and another member of the interim leadership council, said the country’s response strategy remains unchanged. He said some countries in the region have allowed their territory to be used by hostile forces for attacks against Iran and warned that Tehran would continue intensified strikes against such targets.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also issued a statement blaming the United States for the attacks on Gulf states. He said U.S. President Donald Trump had immediately dismissed Pezeshkian’s willingness to reduce regional tensions because Washington failed to understand Iran’s capabilities, resolve and intentions.As Iranian airstrikes continued, Gulf states again stressed the possibility of retaliation. Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said his country would not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect its security, sovereignty and national interests.Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com