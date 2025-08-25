National AI effort seeks Korea’s edge in technology



The race for “national AI champions” has formally begun. On Aug. 4, five top teams were chosen to develop an independent AI foundation model, a core project of the Lee Jae-myung administration. The Ministry of Science and ICT will provide data and graphics processing units and hold a public contest to narrow the field to two finalists. The aim is to build a “sovereign AI” with performance on par with leading global systems, reducing the risks of technological dependence and data leaks that come with reliance on models such as ChatGPT.



The argument that sensitive areas such as defense and healthcare cannot be left to global AI models is hard to dispute. Even if a national AI falls short of matching global standards, the difference between having one and not having one could be enormous. France and other countries have pursued sovereign AI for similar reasons. It is encouraging that the government is pushing ahead to join the ranks of the top three AI powers before being pushed to the industry’s margins.



Yet concerns remain, because the real issue is not simply producing a “national AI” but whether users will choose it. Hundreds of millions are already accustomed to ChatGPT and Google Gemini, using them daily for homework, reports, personal assistance, and even counseling. As with smartphone operating systems, once habits are formed, they create invisible barriers stronger than performance metrics. Big tech firms with vast resources are also locking in consumers with aggressive strategies. Google, for instance, recently began offering its normally paid Gemini-based Google AI Pro membership free for one year to Korean college and graduate students. Even if Korea develops its own version of ChatGPT, it could be relegated to government or public-sector use if it fails to attract consumers and businesses.



The way the AI competition is structured is also disappointing. The industry depends on collaboration and network effects, yet the elimination format, dropping teams one by one like a reality show, raises doubts. Will the public contest turn into a performance for display? Already, pressure is evident among the five teams not to become the first eliminated.



A greater concern is that the debate could become consumed by sovereign AI itself. The real priority is not just building a national model but fostering the broader AI ecosystem, keeping pace with fast-changing global trends, and above all finding Korea’s unique competitive edge. Sovereign AI can serve as a milestone, but it is not the destination. The country must open wider paths and prepare multiple tracks, nurturing startups that create vertical AI for specific industries, cultivating talent, and building open platforms that link universities, companies, and research institutes. What Korea needs is not simply a “national AI” but one that survives and thrives in the global market.

