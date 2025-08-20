Two killed, five injured in a train accident

Two people were killed and five others injured when a train struck track inspection workers while in operation. According to statements from the workers, a warning signal had sounded before the train approached, but the accident still occurred, suggesting the possibility of human error. With President Lee Jae-myung having declared a “war on industrial accidents,” the fact that such an incident occurred in the public sector, following similar cases in the private sector, is expected to prompt a strong government response.According to KORAIL and the North Gyeongsang Fire Department, at around 10:52 a.m. on Aug. 19, Mugunghwa Train No. 1903, traveling from Dongdaegu Station to Jinju Station, struck seven workers who were performing maintenance near the tracks in Samsin-ri, Hwayang-eup, Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang Province.Of the seven workers involved, two were killed, including six subcontractor employees and one KORAIL staff member. Four were seriously injured, and one sustained minor injuries. The deceased were taken to Cheongdo Daenam Hospital, while the injured were transported to Dongguk University Hospital in Gyeongju, Semyung Hospital in Gyeongsan, and Andong Hospital.The workers were inspecting slopes along the Namseonghyeon–Cheongdo section to check for damage caused by recent heavy rains. The accident occurred just seven minutes after they began the inspection, which had been approved by the station master at Namseonghyeon Station.“In principle, workers should not be on the tracks,” a KORAIL official said. "Authorities are investigating why they entered the tracks." One of the injured reportedly told investigators, “A detection app signaled the train’s approach, but I did not see a train and assumed it was a malfunction.” The police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor plan to investigate potential violations of the Industrial Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.Young-Hun Jang jang@donga.com