Lee pledges renewed peace efforts in March 1 address

President Lee Jae-myung said in an address marking the March 1 Independence Movement Day on March 1 that he would make every effort to achieve a tangible reduction in inter-Korean tensions and, in coordination with related countries, work to convert the armistice regime into a durable peace framework.Lee said building a peaceful Korean Peninsula is the surest way to carry forward the spirit of the March 1 Movement. He pledged to pursue, in a consistent and steady manner, the steps needed to secure peace and rebuild trust between the two Koreas.Describing South Korea as a “pacemaker,” Lee said his administration would maintain close communication not only with the United States but also with neighboring countries to help facilitate an early resumption of dialogue between North Korea and the United States. Although North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized the Lee administration’s North Korea policy as deceptive and inadequate at the Ninth Party Congress, Lee made clear that he would continue proactive engagement with Pyongyang, including efforts to restore the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement.Referring to a recent incident in which a civilian drone crossed into North Korea, Lee said no act that heightens tensions or risks military clashes on the peninsula can be justified under any pretext. He pledged a thorough investigation, strict accountability for those responsible and institutional safeguards to prevent a recurrence.On relations with Japan, Lee said he hopes the Japanese government will respond positively to efforts to open what he described as a new era of friendship based on mutual understanding and empathy. He urged Tokyo to take sincere measures to address historical issues.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com