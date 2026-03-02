Son sparks LAFC’s second straight victory

Son Heung-min of LAFC recorded his fifth and sixth assists of the season in all competitions, steering his team to another victory.Son set up the opening goal in the 56th minute of an away match against the Houston Dynamo in the second round of Major League Soccer at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on March 1, assisting Mark Delgado. In the 82nd minute, he was instrumental in the buildup to Stephen Eustaquio’s goal and was credited with his second assist of the night. After also registering an assist in the season opener against Inter Miami on Feb. 22, Son has produced attacking points in consecutive league matches. Including the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, he has one goal and six assists in four official appearances this season.LAFC defeated Houston 2-0 to begin the campaign with back-to-back wins. Houston finished with nine men after two players were sent off, both dismissed while attempting to stop Son.At Paris Saint-Germain, Lee Kang-in contributed an assist the same day. He set up Bradley Barcola’s goal in the 37th minute of the first half in a 1-0 away victory over Le Havre in the 24th round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season. With the win, PSG moved to 57 points, extending its lead over second-place Lens, which has 53, to four points.In Spain, Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal delivered a hat trick in a 4-1 home win over Villarreal in the 26th round of La Liga. Born on July 13, 2007, Yamal became the youngest player in the 21st century to score a La Liga hat trick at 18 years and 230 days old.김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com