LG Electronics unveils 25 new appliances for european market

LG Electronics on Aug. 19 said it will showcase 25 new refrigerators and washing machines for the European market at IFA 2025 in Berlin on Sept. 5. The products feature improved energy efficiency in response to recent surges in European energy prices and offer designs and features tailored to European lifestyles.For washing machines, LG Electronics will introduce a high-efficiency wash-and-dry combo for the European market, where integrated washer-dryers were commercialized early. In 2021, the company launched the LG SIGNATURE Heat Pump Wash and Dry Combo, the first integrated washer-dryer in Europe to receive an A energy-efficiency rating, earning a top market position.For refrigerators, LG Electronics improved insulation to reduce compressor operation, which is needed to maintain temperature. The company said artificial intelligence optimizes compressor operation based on users’ usage patterns to lower electricity consumption. Its main new models, including bottom freezer refrigerators with a top fridge and bottom freezer and French door refrigerators with a top double-door fridge and bottom drawer freezer, offer improved energy use compared with last year and leading energy efficiency.LG also introduced a hinge design that allows refrigerator doors to rotate inward, making them easier to open and close even when installed close to walls or cabinets, a feature designed for smaller European homes.이민아기자 omg@donga.com