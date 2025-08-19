Focus over defense urged for South Korea’s top diplomat



Inside South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a peculiar expression rarely heard in other government agencies: bangnyeom, or “release.” It is used in phrases such as, “We conveyed the matter to the relevant country and resolved it, so please release the earlier request.” While the dictionary meaning is “to put one’s mind at ease,” both current and former diplomats say the nuance is different. It implies, “Do not forget, but move it down the list of priorities.” One diplomat recalled, “When I was told to release a matter, I went to bed relieved after drinking, only to wake up at dawn to the harshest scolding I had ever received.” The term, in practice, strays far from the idea of simple reassurance.



This expression comes to mind because of Foreign Minister Cho Hyun’s recent behavior, which seems marked by lingering aftereffects. On the day he was nominated, he drew criticism for saying, “We must abandon the fixed idea that the first overseas trip after taking office must be to the United States.” After taking office, he reinforced the point by making the unusual choice of visiting Japan first. More striking was the ministry’s belated clarification that Cho’s remark at the time of nomination was meant to suggest he could go to Japan before the United States. Adding to the confusion, a senior official told reporters on Aug. 14 that Cho’s decision to visit Japan before the U.S. at the end of last month was made under instructions from President Lee Jae-myung.



Nearly a month into his tenure, Cho continues to respond sharply to allegations of speculative real estate dealings raised during his confirmation hearing. Earlier this month, while traveling for a South Korea-U.S. foreign ministers’ meeting, he expressed regret on his personal social media over a column that raised the issue. Last week, he targeted another article making similar claims, writing that it “diminishes the dignity of the media.” The opposition party, noting that critical issues such as Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations lie ahead, agreed to pass his confirmation report in a spirit of compromise. Yet Cho remains regretful that he failed to fully address past property investment suspicions during the hearing.



It is uncertain whether such reactions from the nation’s top diplomat serve the national interest or practical diplomacy. His recent external remarks have been even more precarious. In an Aug. 3 interview with The Washington Post, he said China “is somewhat problematic for neighboring countries,” prompting immediate protest from Beijing and an unusual statement from the presidential office. When asked about recognizing a Palestinian state, he stressed that changes in Northeast Asia were more urgent, saying, “Frankly, we cannot afford the luxury of looking into events happening in other regions.”



With the South Korea-U.S. summit six days away and the South Korea-Japan summit four days ahead, a minister with more than 40 years of diplomatic experience surely knows where the priorities lie. What is needed is choice and focus, while what is unnecessary must be released. Instead of rushing to defend himself even during overseas trips for high-level talks, the foreign minister would win greater public support by refining strategic messages that advance the national interest and by thoroughly preparing negotiation agendas. The public expects him to release personal defenses and respond carefully to U.S. calls for “alliance modernization” as well as the broader challenges facing the country.

