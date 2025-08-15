Lee Kang-in makes history in PSG's Super Cup victory

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, 24, has become the first South Korean player to score in a UEFA Super Cup match. His goal helped PSG capture the title for the first time in club history.The UEFA Super Cup pits the previous season’s Champions League winner against the Europa League champion in a one-off match before the start of the European league season. The Champions League is considered Europe’s top club competition, with the Europa League as the second tier.This year’s Super Cup, held Aug. 14 in Udine, Italy, featured PSG, the 2024–2025 Champions League winner, against Tottenham Hotspur of England, the Europa League champion. PSG trailed 0-2 early in the second half, but the game turned when Lee was subbed in at the 22nd minute. He scored in the 40th minute with a powerful left-footed strike from the left side of the penalty arc. PSG continued their attack and, in stoppage time, equalized with a dramatic header from Gonzalo Hamus, 24, of Portugal, ending regular time tied.The match proceeded directly to a penalty shootout, where Lee, PSG’s fourth kicker, calmly converted his attempt, contributing to a 4-3 victory. Since the inaugural 1973 tournament, Lee is the first South Korean to score in a UEFA Super Cup. In 2008, Manchester United’s Park Ji-sung was subbed in against FC Zenit Saint Petersburg but did not score. Kim Dong-jin, 43, now a coach for the South Korean national team, was on Zenit’s bench and did not play, though the team defeated Manchester United 2-1 and claimed the winner’s medal.Last season, Lee spent much of the second half of the campaign on the bench amid competition for starting positions. He was also on the bench for PSG’s Champions League final victory, prompting speculation he might leave the club.However, Lee proved his value in PSG’s first official match of the 2025–2026 season, scoring the team’s first and decisive equalizer. He converted one of two shots on goal and completed 92% of his passes. The BBC praised his 18.3-meter strike, saying it shifted PSG’s momentum. Soccer analytics site SofaScore gave Lee the second-highest team rating of 8.5.PSG, founded in 1970, became the first Ligue 1 club to win the Super Cup, earning a 5-million-euro prize. The victory further cemented PSG’s status as Europe’s elite club after last season’s quadruple, which included the Champions League, Ligue 1, French Cup, and French Super Cup. PSG begins its Ligue 1 schedule on Aug. 18 with a visit to Nantes.Tottenham failed to maintain their two-goal lead and lost the trophy. “We had no serious defensive threats until Lee scored," Tottenham Manager Thomas Frank said. "Football is often decided by very small margins.”With star player Son Heung-min, 33, now at Los Angeles FC, Tottenham faces urgent reinforcement needs. Frank added, “We hope to strengthen the team while the transfer window is open.” Son posted a message on Instagram for his former teammates: “I am proud of you. Stay positive and focus on next season.”Meanwhile, Son is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at an MLB home game for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 28. The Dodgers include South Korean infielder Kim Hye-sung and Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani.hun@donga.com