HINee’s Key returns with third solo album ‘Hunter’

Key, whose real name is Kim Ki-bum, 34, of the boy group SHINee, returned with his third solo full-length album, "Hunter." At a press conference held on Monday at a hotel in Seoul's Gwangjin District, Key said, "While other artists often choose light and delicate concepts, I wanted to use that energy in a strange way, so I took a contrarian approach for this album."The album adopts an "urban ghost story" concept to express the process of confronting another self. Key described it as "a battle between split personalities." After focusing on bright songs in his second album, "Gasoline," he said he felt unsatisfied and wanted to return to what he truly wanted to do.The title track "Hunter" combines majestic bass, heavy drum beats, and diverse electronic sounds. The lyrics explore the "painful joy" felt in a complicated relationship marked by obsession. Key noted reactions linking the album's horror concept and title to the recent popularity of "K-pop demon hunters," saying he did not expect the trend and appreciated the timing of the album's release.The album includes 10 tracks across various genres, including the high-pitched punk rock song "Strange" and "Infatuation," a modern take on 1990s new jack swing.Key, who debuted with SHINee in 2008 and is now in his 18th year, is also well-known for appearances on variety shows such as "Amazing Saturday." "I feel more supported by fans who like what I do as the 'Key' brand grows," he said. "I think people appreciate seeing my real life."Key plans solo concerts starting next month in Seoul, followed by performances in Taipei and Tokyo. A North American tour is also scheduled for later this year."I hope this album receives straightforward praise like 'worth watching and listening to,'" he said. "I would appreciate it if more people listen to this album than my previous work, ha ha."