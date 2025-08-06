Yang Min-hyuk aims for Son’s No. 7

“I will be the one to wear No. 7 left behind by Son Heung-min,” said Tottenham Hotspur’s 19-year-old midfielder Yang Min-hyuk on Aug. 5, before departing for the United Kingdom.Tottenham has decided to temporarily retire the iconic jersey number following Son’s departure after 10 years with the club. No. 7 will remain unused until the team finds a suitable successor.Son played his final match for Tottenham in a friendly against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. Yang Min-hyuk entered as a second-half substitute, making his appearance in the all-Premier League matchup.Reflecting on his time with the South Korean captain, Yang said, “Whether it was short or long, I learned a lot from Hyung-min hyung. He was such a major presence at Tottenham, and it’s a shame this was his final match. I wish we had spent more time together, but it was his choice, and even as he left, he gave so much. I couldn’t help but picture myself in that moment someday.”Yang arrived in Korea holding the national flag alongside Son and embraced him after the match. Chosen as one of five promising prospects by the club, he joined the Korea tour as a rising talent. “With Son gone, I’m left to carry on alone,” he said. “But I’m going to push myself with everything I’ve got.”He explained the reason for his solo departure. While the rest of the squad flew back to England on Aug. 4, Yang returned home after arriving at Incheon Airport. Rumors circulated that he had forgotten his passport. “I was originally scheduled to fly out with my teammates,” he said. “But the club allowed me one more day of rest, which was a kind gesture. I definitely didn’t forget my passport. It was a last-minute change.”Despite his ambitions, Yang is expected to spend the season on loan again. He joined Tottenham from Gangwon FC in January but spent the second half of last season with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship. “I joined midway through the season, and it wasn’t easy. I wasn’t satisfied with my performance,” he said. “Nothing is decided yet about where I’ll play next season.”김정훈 hun@donga.com