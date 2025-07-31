Trudeau and Katy Perry share Montreal dinner outing

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was recently spotted having dinner with American pop star Katy Perry at a high-end seafood restaurant in Montreal. The two share some common ground: both are separated from long-term partners and have publicly clashed with former U.S. President Donald Trump.According to the New York Times and TMZ, the pair enjoyed a private meal and lively conversation. Perry reportedly greeted Trudeau in French with a cheerful “Bon Appétit.” The restaurant’s chef confirmed the sighting and noted, “They both seemed to be in good spirits.”Perry recently ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom. The couple had been together since 2016 and has four-year-old daughter. Trudeau announced his separation from his wife in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They have three children.Both figures are known for their political views. Perry has endorsed Democrats such as Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, while Trudeau, leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, openly criticized Trump, including pushing back on his comment suggesting Canada could become a U.S. state.According to TMZ, their evening touched on geopolitics, too. At a tavern after dinner, Perry ordered an American whiskey cocktail but switched to Canadian whiskey upon learning the bar had stopped serving U.S. spirits due to a trade dispute.Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com