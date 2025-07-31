Netflix’s 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack nears chart top

The soundtrack "Golden" from Netflix’s animated series "KPop Demon Hunters" is on the verge of topping Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.In the chart released Tuesday local time, "Golden" by the fictional girl group Huntrix rose to No. 2. The track debuted earlier this month and has steadily climbed the rankingsThe show’s music has become a phenomenon. Eight songs from "KPop Demon Hunters" have charted on the Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks. Saja Boys’ "Your Idol" reached No. 12, Huntrix’s "How It’s Done" hit No. 19, and Saja Boys’ "Soda Pop" came in at No. 21.The animated film follows Huntrix as they protect the human world from evil spirits. Its global popularity has driven the soundtrack’s chart success and earned the movie a No. 1 spot on Netflix in multiple countries.김태언 기자 beborn@donga.com