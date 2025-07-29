New U.S.-EU tariff deal raises Korea concerns

South Korea’s major export sectors, automobiles and semiconductors, face growing pressure as the United States moves forward with lower tariff agreements with Japan and the European Union.On Saturday in Turnberry, Scotland, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to set mutual tariffs at 15 percent. The deal covers EU exports such as automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. In exchange, the EU pledged to import $750 billion in American energy and defense equipment and invest an additional $600 billion in the United States.This follows a similar agreement reached with Japan on July 22. Like the EU, Japan agreed to large-scale energy imports and investments in exchange for a 15 percent tariff on automobiles, reduced from 25 percent.With both Japan and Europe securing tariff cuts, South Korea’s automakers now face a significant competitive disadvantage. If Seoul does not secure a similar deal, Korean cars could be priced out of the U.S. market.Meanwhile, the U.S. is preparing new tariffs on semiconductors. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Washington will release the results of a national security investigation into semiconductor imports within two weeks.Trump has repeatedly signaled plans for steep tariffs on chips, suggesting they could reach 25 percent or higher. Industry insiders warn such tariffs would impact the entire supply chain, including products from Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as well as wafers, substrates, and production equipment. Consumer electronics companies that depend on semiconductors for TVs and smartphones could also be affected.Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com