Son Heung-min linked to potential move to LAFC

U.S. media outlets are reporting that Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC (LAFC) is actively pursuing Son Heung-min, fueling speculation that the South Korean star could leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.The Athletic reported Thursday that LAFC has intensified negotiations with Tottenham in hopes of signing Son within the next few weeks, ideally for the current season. The club is looking to reinforce its attack following the departure of striker Olivier Giroud to Lille in France’s Ligue 1. Former Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris, now with LAFC, could also play a role in attracting Son to the team.Los Angeles is home to the largest Korean population in the United States, with around 320,000 residents of Korean descent, according to the Pew Research Center. The Athletic noted that Son’s arrival would likely spark a commercial boom and mark one of the most historic transfers in MLS history.Son’s contract with Tottenham expires in June 2026, and if no extension is reached, the club could lose him on a free transfer. British media have speculated that Tottenham may look to transfer him this summer to secure a fee.Adding to the uncertainty is Son’s recent performance. In last Saturday’s preseason match against Reading FC, he played 45 minutes without scoring or making a strong impression. With Tottenham’s new manager Thomas Frank evaluating the squad, there is speculation Son may not be central to the team’s plans for the season ahead.Tottenham is scheduled to play friendlies against Wycombe and Luton Town this Saturday, with its first-team players expected to be split across the two matches.김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com