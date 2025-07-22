Landslides kill 19, search efforts hampered by debris

The death toll has risen to 19 as more bodies have been found following five days of torrential rain since July 16. With the 72-hour “golden time” for survival of those buried nearing its end, firefighters, police, and residents are scrambling to find the missing.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Monday, the national death toll from the torrential rains has reached 19, with nine people still missing. A man in his 40s who was swept away by a torrent in Baekwoon Valley in Idong-myeon, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, around 2:25 p.m. on July 20 was found dead around 9:44 p.m. that day. Also on July 20, a man in his 70s who went missing after a landslide in Jeryeong-ri, Buk-myeon, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province, around 5:21 a.m. was found dead around 1:12 p.m. on Monday.Rescue authorities, including firefighters and police, continued search and recovery efforts in the heat. In Sancheong County, where the loss of life was particularly high, the operation has been hampered by collapsed earth and massive boulders. Since Monday morning, the third day of the search, more than 1,260 personnel and 180 pieces of equipment have been deployed to search for four missing people at four locations, including Mogori in Sancheong-eup. However, getting equipment into the area has been difficult. The search in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is also facing challenges due to tangled trees, loose soil, and other obstacles.According to fire officials, the survival time for people buried in landslides is typically 72 hours or less. With the golden hour for the first landslide in Sancheong ending around noon on July 22 and nine people still missing, there are growing concerns about additional casualties.In Gapyeong County, concerns were raised that residents may not have received disaster alert texts before or after the landslide due to telecommunication failures. The landslide occurred at 4:37 a.m. on July 20, but some residents claimed they did not receive phone calls or text messages from July 19 to 21.The government has launched emergency assistance for the affected areas. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced comprehensive recovery measures, including local tax reductions, financial support, and temporary housing. The measures also include exemptions for car and acquisition taxes, suspension of loan repayments, and reductions in city gas, water, and sewage fees.산청=도영진 기자 0jin2@donga.com