Blind young man saves three lives through donation

A young man who lost his eyesight at the age of two saved the lives of three people through organ donation before passing away. On Wednesday, the Korea Organ and Tissue Donation Agency announced that 28-year-old Lee Dong-jin donated his heart and both kidneys at Eunpyeong St. Mary’s Hospital in Seoul on May 16, saving three lives.Born as an only child in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, Lee was diagnosed with eye cancer at nine months old and lost his eyesight during four years of chemotherapy. When he was in his second year of middle school, his mother passed away after undergoing heart surgery. From then on, he was raised by his visually impaired father.Lee studied social welfare in college and was known for his warm personality and ability to bring joy to those around him. While working as a public servant, he found great fulfillment in supporting people with disabilities who faced challenges finding employment.On May 8, Lee lost consciousness after dinner with his father and never woke up. He was later declared brain-dead. By Lee’s wish to do good until the very end, his family agreed to donate his organs. His father, Lee Yoo-sung, said his final goodbye with the words, “Now you don’t have to suffer anymore. Be happy, my son. I love you.”조유라기자 jyr0101@donga.com