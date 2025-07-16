Unification minister nominee signals shift in Seoul’s policy



Unification Minister nominee Chung Dong-young said at his confirmation hearing on July 14 that postponing joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises could help bring North Korea to the negotiating table. He cited late 2017, when then-President Moon Jae-in proposed delaying the drills to the U.S., calling it a breakthrough in dialogue and saying the option deserves discussion.



When asked if North Korea is South Korea’s main enemy, Chung said he disagrees but acknowledged that North Korea remains a threat. He also suggested renaming the Unification Ministry and restoring the September 19 military agreement.



Chung’s remarks indicate that the Lee Jae-myung administration’s North Korea policy will sharply differ from that of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol government. Historically, South Korea’s approach to the North has swung dramatically with each administration, often sparking heated domestic controversy and conflict. His responses showed little reflection on the negative effects and failures resulting from past abrupt policy shifts.



As the nominee to head the ministry responsible for unification, inter-Korean dialogue, and cooperation, and aiming to return to the post after 20 years, Chung would naturally seek to improve relations with the North. However, coordination within the government appears lacking. Defense Minister nominee Ahn Kyu-baek said on July 15 that joint defense exercises under the South Korea-U.S. alliance must continue under all circumstances.



The government’s inconsistent North Korea policy has often been exploited by Pyongyang, which has alternated between provocations and talks while advancing its nuclear program. Shortly after the new administration took office, it sought to improve relations through proactive steps. When South Korea halted loudspeaker broadcasts to the North and Pyongyang responded by stopping noise broadcasts aimed south, President Lee said the quick response exceeded expectations. But has Pyongyang’s attitude truly changed since then?



Since declaring a hostile two-state relationship, North Korea has consistently ignored South Korea. It has disregarded gestures from U.S. President Donald Trump. If Seoul and Washington compete by offering conciliatory moves, North Korea may stage another “dialogue show.” It is essential to correctly interpret the intentions behind such actions. Efforts to improve inter-Korean relations are necessary but must be reciprocal and balanced. One-sided appeasement is as risky as reckless hardline policies.

