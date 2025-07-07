Top Korean officials in D.C. for tariff talks

With the mutual tariff suspension, established by the Trump administration, set to end on Tuesday, National Security Office Director Wi Sung-rak departed for the U.S. on Sunday. Following Yeo Han-koo, head of trade negotiations at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, both of Korea’s top trade and security officials are now in Washington, signaling an all-out diplomatic push. Wi is expected to meet with Marco Rubio, the U.S. National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, who recently canceled a planned trip to Korea, to discuss extending the suspension period and arranging a U.S.-Korea summit.Wi, who left through Incheon International Airport, will stay in Washington for three days until Tuesday. During his visit, he plans to meet with senior U.S. officials to discuss tariff and security issues, as well as schedule a summit between the two nations. Speaking to reporters before his departure, Wi said, “We’re entering a critical phase of negotiations, and I’m visiting the U.S. to increase engagement.” He added that the summit is “one of many issues on the table” and that he is “working to arrange a meeting with my counterpart.” His meeting with Secretary Rubio, who also serves as National Security Advisor, aims to address trade issues directly at the presidential level. However, a meeting with President Trump is reportedly uncertain.Prior to Wi’s departure, Yeo met with Jamieson Greer, a representative from the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), on Saturday (local time) to discuss extending the tariff suspension. Before the meeting, Yeo told reporters, “All options are on the table, including extending the suspension and reaching an early, comprehensive trade agreement between the U.S. and Korea.” He added, “We’re trying to package the tariff negotiations with medium- to long-term cooperation in industries and technology over the next four to five years into a positive-sum deal.”Meanwhile, on Friday (local time), President Trump said, “I signed some letters, and they’ll go out on Monday, probably twelve.” He did not disclose which countries the letters were addressed to. When asked about his plans on the tariff front, he said, “Different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs.” The move is interpreted as an effort to apply maximum pressure over the weekend to reach final agreements with each country before making a final decision by Sunday.윤다빈 기자 empty@donga.com