An Se-young signs record Yonex sponsorship deal

South Korean badminton star and Olympic gold medalist An Se-young has signed a landmark sponsorship deal with Yonex, nearly a year after criticizing the national badminton federation for failing to protect athletes and restricting individual endorsements.The world No. 1 announced the deal on social media, writing, "I have officially signed a sponsorship agreement with Yonex. Thank you all so much for your kind and continued support. I will continue to give my best to perform well."Although financial terms were not disclosed, industry sources estimate the four-year agreement to be worth about 10 billion won, or roughly $7.2 million. It is believed to be the most lucrative sponsorship in South Korean badminton history and among the largest in the country's amateur sports scene.A source in the badminton industry said contract values are typically kept confidential to avoid setting benchmarks that could influence negotiations for other athletes. "An Se-young secured a high-value deal largely because of her marketing appeal in countries where badminton is highly popular, including China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia," the source added.An's sponsorship follows a recent decision by the Badminton Korea Association to ease restrictions on athletes securing individual endorsements. This change opened the door to multiple offers, with Yonex ultimately landing the highly sought-after player. Yonex's headquarters in Japan reportedly took a direct role in negotiating and finalizing the deal.An had previously expressed frustration about being required to wear Yonex equipment during national team events, including shoes she said caused discomfort. "We will custom-design An Se-young's shoes based on her feedback, with development support from our Japan headquarters," a Yonex spokesperson said after the signing. In addition to footwear, Yonex will provide An with rackets and protective gear, all considered essential for elite performance.An has continued to dominate the court since her Olympic triumph in Paris last year. In 2025 alone, she has won five international titles, including the Malaysia Open (Super 1000), India Open (Super 750), Orleans Masters (Super 300), and the prestigious All England Open. Her only loss this year came against China's Chen Yufei in the quarterfinals of last month's Singapore Open (Super 750). She is now preparing to compete in the China Open (Super 1000), starting July 22, with hopes of sweeping all Super 1000 tournaments this season.An's popularity extends well beyond South Korea. "Domestic fans may not realize it, but when An competes in China or Southeast Asia, the crowds treat her like a goddess," said one insider. "If she continues performing at this level, her value will skyrocket by the time her contract expires in four years."