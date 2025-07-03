Special counsel widens probe into martial law plot

The special counsel investigating the December 3 martial law conspiracy summoned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, and Science Minister Yoo Sang-wook for questioning on Tuesday. The probe into Cabinet meetings held before and after the declaration is gaining momentum, with former President Yoon Suk-yeol scheduled to face a second round of questioning on July 5.Han arrived at the special counsel’s office at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho District but did not respond to reporters’ questions. At one point, he appeared momentarily unsure of the building’s entrance and was seen being guided by a special counsel official.The investigation is centered on whether Yoon abused his authority during Cabinet meetings related to the martial law declaration and whether Han played a role in the process. Han was reportedly questioned about allegations that he ordered the destruction of the original version of the declaration. He is said to have signed a version different from the one shared with other Cabinet members and later instructed then-presidential aide Kang Yi-koo to destroy the document, expressing concern that its release could spark controversy. Kang was questioned by the special counsel on Monday.Although Ahn and Yoo reportedly did not attend the Cabinet meeting held before martial law was declared, they were summoned to verify the circumstances surrounding the meetings before and after the declaration. Their simultaneous appearance, along with Han’s, is seen as part of the effort to gather evidence related to alleged illegal orders from Yoon ahead of his next questioning.The special counsel previously questioned Yoon on June 28. Prosecutors are reportedly considering charging him with abuse of power for allegedly issuing unlawful instructions to Cabinet members. Additional questioning is expected for other former ministers, including former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok and former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae.Meanwhile, the special counsel has reportedly imposed a travel ban on Han. The National Investigation Headquarters had already barred him from leaving the country in May, when he was first named a suspect. Under standard procedure, any travel restrictions must be reissued by the new investigative body once authority is transferred.구민기 기자 koo@donga.com