BTS to release album, launch tour next spring

All seven members of BTS, now discharged from military service, announced plans to release a new album and begin a world tour next spring.The group appeared together on a Weverse Live broadcast on July 1 to share their plans. “Starting this month, we’ll begin working on music together,” leader RM said. “A group album is scheduled for release in the spring.” He also said the group would go on a world tour and noted that recording would take place in the United States.The upcoming album will be BTS’s first group release since Proof in 2022, marking their return after nearly four years. Their last full-group world tour was Permission to Dance on Stage, also in 2022.The livestream maintained a light and upbeat tone. “We’ll work hard and fast so fans won’t have to wait too long,” Jimin said. “Just being together makes me happy.” Jungkook added, “We’re going back to where it all began.”Solo activities are expected to continue as well. Jin held a fan tour at Goyang Sports Complex on June 28 and 29, while J-Hope is scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Berlin, a major music festival set to begin July 12 in the German capital.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com