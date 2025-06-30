Special counsel questions former President Yoon over martial law case

The special counsel held former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first questioning session regarding his alleged involvement in insurrection and treason linked to the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law. Though Yoon remained at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office for 15 hours, the actual interrogation lasted about five hours. With further investigation deemed necessary, the special counsel ordered Yoon to appear again.On Saturday, Yoon was summoned as a suspect to the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Beginning at 10:14 a.m., the special counsel examined allegations that he instructed the Presidential Security Service to block the execution of an arrest warrant issued by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. The probe was led by Senior Superintendent Park Chang-hwan, head of the Korean National Police Agency's Major Crime Investigation Division, who has overseen the investigation since its inception.After lunch, Yoon refused to return to the interrogation room, objecting to Senior Superintendent Park. This led to a three-hour pause. Yoon’s legal team requested Park be replaced by a prosecutor, citing allegations of illegal arrest against him. In response, the special counsel warned Yoon’s lawyers that their demands crossed a line and cautioned that such actions might result in obstruction of justice charges.Following a tense standoff, both parties agreed to resume questioning with prosecutors. At 4:45 p.m., Senior Prosecutors Kim Jung-guk and Jo Jae-cheol continued the interrogation focusing on the cabinet meeting’s approval process and treason charges. Yoon’s lawyers reportedly showed a more cooperative stance during this session. Yoon appeared before the press upon arrival and departure but did not make any public comments.After reviewing written records, Yoon left the prosecutors’ office at 12:58 a.m. Sunday. The session lasted five hours and five minutes because of interruptions. The special counsel summoned him for further questioning at 9 a.m. Monday.Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com