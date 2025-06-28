South Korea begins Kori-1 nuclear reactor decommissioning



South Korea’s first commercial nuclear power plant, the Kori-1 reactor, is officially set to begin dismantling. On Thursday, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission approved the decommissioning plan submitted by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. The plant started operations in 1978 and was permanently shut down in 2017. This marks the country’s first nuclear decommissioning project and a major step toward full-cycle nuclear capabilities, including construction, operation, and dismantling. The project also boosts South Korea’s competitiveness in securing nuclear contracts and positions the country to enter the global nuclear decommissioning market, valued at 500 trillion won.



Dismantling will proceed in phases over 12 years with a budget of 1.07 trillion won. The process will begin in areas with lower contamination before moving to more radioactive zones. Spent nuclear fuel is scheduled for removal by 2031, contaminated areas are expected to be cleared by 2035, and full site restoration is planned for 2037. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and related institutions have established teams and staffing plans to ensure the project is safe and cost-effective. They have secured 96 core technologies required for the work.



The Kori-1 project holds significance beyond dismantling a single reactor. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, 214 reactors in 22 countries have been permanently shut down, but only 25 have been dismantled. By 2050, more than 600 reactors worldwide are expected to be decommissioned. So far, only four countries have experience dismantling reactors: the United States, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. Of these, only the U.S. has decommissioned commercial reactors. If South Korea gains technical expertise through the Kori-1 project, it could become a global leader in nuclear decommissioning.



Challenges remain, including the safe removal and disposal of radioactive waste and addressing public safety concerns. Securing space to store low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste is urgent. The future use of the site also remains undecided. Successfully completing the project could boost South Korea’s industrial competitiveness and create new jobs.

