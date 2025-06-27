Chinese students detained for illegal drone military filming

Two Chinese students were detained by police for flying drones to film South Korean military bases and a U.S. aircraft carrier. This is the first time foreign nationals have been arrested under general espionage charges, which apply when military information damages South Korea’s interests or aids an enemy.The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency’s Security Investigation Division announced on June 26 the arrest of a Chinese man in his 40s, identified as A, on charges of general espionage and violating the Military Bases Protection Act. Another Chinese man in his 30s, B, was detained on charges of violating the Military Bases Protection Act, while a Chinese woman in her 30s, C, was booked without detention for aiding the suspects. Unauthorized filming of military facilities under the Military Bases Protection Act carries a penalty of up to three years in prison or fines as high as 30 million won.The suspects, who are enrolled at a university in Busan, flew drones between March 2023 and June last year near the Naval Operations Command in Nam-gu, police said. They illegally filmed inside the naval base and the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. Over nine sessions, they captured 172 photos and 22 videos, which were then shared on Chinese social media platforms.Busan police described the transfer of military information abroad as a serious security breach that threatens national safety. “We are conducting a joint investigation with prosecutors, the National Intelligence Service, and counterintelligence agencies,” the police agency said.On June 25 last year, the suspects were caught by patrolling navy personnel while flying drones illegally on a hill near the Naval Operations Command. The same day, former President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the Theodore Roosevelt and met with troops. During police questioning, the suspects said they were “interested in military facilities and filmed as a hobby.” The court issued arrest warrants on June 25 for two suspects due to concerns about flight risk and evidence tampering.In November last year, police arrested a Chinese man in his 40s for secretly filming the National Intelligence Service building using a drone. In March, two Chinese high school students were caught filming fighter jets near Suwon Air Force Base after a tip from a local resident. A police official said unauthorized filming of critical national and military sites by foreign nationals has increased sharply, posing a serious threat to national security. The official added that arrest warrants were sought to impose strict penalties and deter future offenses.부산=강성명기자 smkang@donga.com