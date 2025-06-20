Kim Hye-seong ranked second in NL rookie race

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Kim Hye-seong ranked second in the latest National League Rookie of the Year mock vote released Thursday by MLB.com, Major League Baseball’s official media outlet. The player nicknamed “The Comet” received three first-place votes from among 35 experts. In the previous round of voting on May 21, Kim did not receive a single first-place vote.Only one player ranked above Kim in the latest poll: Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin, who is batting .284 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. Baldwin claimed 24 first-place votes this round but has slumped to a .171 batting average in June. With Kim’s strong recent performances in hitting, fielding, and base-running, a comeback in the Rookie of the Year race appears possible.MLB.com reported, “The Dodgers are using Kim Hye-seong very strategically. Since his big league debut on May 4, he ranks second in batting average among all rookies. He can play second base, center field, and shortstop. He’s also fast enough to steal six bases without being caught.”In Thursday’s 4-3 home win over the San Diego Padres, Kim delivered a crucial hit. Batting eighth and starting in center field, he hit a ground-rule double in the fifth inning off Padres right-hander Stephen Kolek, sparking a go-ahead rally. The ball bounced once before landing in the stands near first base. With the score tied 1-1 and one out, Tommy Edman was on first base. Without the ground-rule double call, Edman likely would have scored.Kim later scored on a single by Dalton Rushing, giving the Dodgers a 3-1 lead. In the seventh inning, with runners on first and second and one out, Kim was replaced by right-handed pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez after San Diego brought in left-hander Wandy Peralta. Kim is now batting .386 for the season.조영우 기자 jero@donga.com